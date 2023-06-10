Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Babar Azam has admitted that he finds it tough whenever he has to face the bowling of Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Afridi is arguably Pakistan’s deadliest bowler right now as he consistently strikes early and takes wickets at key times in all three formats.
When having to battle against the 23-year-old, whether it be in the nets or the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Azam knows his batting skills will be put to the test.
“It’s challenging to play against him,” the Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi’s most recent appearance for Pakistan was during their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he picked up eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Time to change the captain, Shahid Afridi wants Pakistan player to play with more freedom