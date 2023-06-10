Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam has admitted that he finds it tough whenever he has to face the bowling of Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi is arguably Pakistan’s deadliest bowler right now as he consistently strikes early and takes wickets at key times in all three formats.

When having to battle against the 23-year-old, whether it be in the nets or the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Azam knows his batting skills will be put to the test.

“It’s challenging to play against him,” the Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi’s most recent appearance for Pakistan was during their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he picked up eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Time to change the captain, Shahid Afridi wants Pakistan player to play with more freedom

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48697 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 304694 ( 75.93 % ) Steve Smith 6936 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8774 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 60 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 14036 ( 3.5 % ) Joe Root 3084 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2892 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1288 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2698 ( 0.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1318 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3567 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 797 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2435 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...