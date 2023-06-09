Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan used to be very “hit and miss” but is now starting to turn things around.

Azam, the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, showed this during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 24-year-old lit up PSL 8 as he accumulated 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Misbah applauded him for his brilliant turnaround, especially considering how much criticism he used to get for his weight and overall performance.

“Previously, he used to be hit and miss,” the ex-Pakistan head coach and chief selector was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following PSL 8, Azam went on to represent the men in green in their T20I series against Afghanistan.

Overall, he has scored seven runs in five T20Is at an average of 2.33 and a strike-rate of 53.84.

