Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal, the veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, has praised his cousin Babar Azam for improving his speaking skills.

His comments come after former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said Azam “hasn’t become the biggest brand in Pakistan” since his communication was so poor.

Akmal noted that the 28-year-old is getting better each and every day, including when talking to the media.

“He is improving day by day as far as his speaking and media handling is concerned,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently involved in Pakistan’s ODI series against New Zealand, in which he scored 276 runs in five matches, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

