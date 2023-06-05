Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan team, has made it clear that he has no intentions of changing his game going forward.

The 28-year-old has vowed to keep playing the way he normally does, even though he has been criticised for his batting in T20Is as many feel he doesn’t score quick enough.

Despite what his critics may think, Azam will continue to trust his natural game as it has brought him plenty of success over the last few years.

“I am sticking to my game. I will continue to play the way I do,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, the Lahore-born batsman led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

He played a big role in that, scoring 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

