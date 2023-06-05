Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azam Kham, the attacking Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said he is waiting to see if he gets picked in the national team again.

The 24-year-old was selected for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan following a stellar Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, in which he scored 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

In the series against Afghanistan, Azam, who is the son of former captain Moin Khan, couldn’t replicate his form in PSL 8 as he made scores of 0 and 1 in the two games he played.

He was subsequently left out of Pakistan’s squad for the limited overs series against New Zealand.

Having played five T20Is to date but failing to have much of an impact in any of them, Azam acknowledged that there is nothing more he can do than keep performing and hope that the selectors continue to give him chances to prove himself at the international level.

“As far as selection is concerned, it is the selectors’ call if they don’t want to select me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

