Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is very surprised by Mohammad Amir for the disrespect he showed to Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Before the start of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Amir said bowling to Azam is no different than bowling against a tailender. Amir played for the Karachi Kings in PSL 8, while Azam captained the Peshawar Zalmi after being sent to the team from the Kings in exchange for Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali.

Afridi, who led the Lahore Qalandars to the title, was taken aback by the 31-year-old’s comments, saying he wouldn’t have expected such remarks from Amir.

“He (Amir) said that about Babar? That is surprising,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi and Azam were both in action for Pakistan during the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

Afridi, a left-arm speedster, took eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50, while Azam amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I can help Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup in India, 152 kph rising star says

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 2184 ( 58.93 % ) No! 1522 ( 41.07 % )

Like this: Like Loading...