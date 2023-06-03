Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Yasir Shah, the Pakistan spinner, said there is no doubt that captain Babar Azam is a “world-class player” since he continuously performs in all three formats.
His comments come after Azam, 28, had a strong campaign in the national team’s white-ball series against New Zealand.
The Pakistan skipper made 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.
In the five-match ODI series that followed, he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.
“No doubt, Babar is a world-class player and performs in every format,” Yasir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
