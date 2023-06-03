No doubt he’s that good, Yasir Shah on world-class Pakistan player who has stamped his authority

Yasir Shah said no doubt Pakistan captain Babar Azam is that good of a batsman

Yasir Shah: “No doubt, Babar is a world-class player and performs in every format”

Yasir Shah, the Pakistan spinner, said there is no doubt that captain Babar Azam is a “world-class player” since he continuously performs in all three formats.

His comments come after Azam, 28, had a strong campaign in the national team’s white-ball series against New Zealand.

The Pakistan skipper made 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

In the five-match ODI series that followed, he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“No doubt, Babar is a world-class player and performs in every format,” Yasir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
