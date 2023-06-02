Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ihsanullah, the 20-year-old pace sensation who can bowl at 152 kph, believes he can help Pakistan win the 2023 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

He burst onto the scene during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Having shown that he can perform in a world-class competition featuring Pakistan’s best players and some of the top cricketers from around the world, Ihsanullah said he would be thrilled if he could play a pivotal role in leading his country to World Cup glory.

The men in green have only won the 50-over World Cup once, which occurred back in 1992 when Imran Khan was captain.

“I want to help Pakistan win, it would give me immense happiness,” Ihsanullah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

It remains to be seen if the up-and-coming pace bowler will be selected in Pakistan’s World Cup squad, but so far, he has featured in four T20Is, where he has taken six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. He has also played one ODI but failed to take a wicket.

