Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja holds the view that Pakistan players who are close to 40 years old should not be playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Explaining why, he feels it is harming the development of young up-and-coming players in the country. He noted that due to “friendships”, the senior players are getting picked instead of youngsters who could be the next big thing.

The 60-year-old has called for an end to such practices as he wants to see the future stars of Pakistan featuring in the PSL.

“I strongly believe Pakistan Super League should not be meant for players, who are close to 40 years in age. We put the careers of young cricketers and future stars [at] stake just because of friendships,” Ramiz, a former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Always aim to be better, Pakistan batsman praised by Ricky Ponting promises to keep working hard

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28969 ( 19.25 % ) Waqar Younis 2959 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8741 ( 5.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 41358 ( 27.49 % ) Imran Khan 29665 ( 19.72 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3230 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3288 ( 2.19 % ) Hanif Mohammad 565 ( 0.38 % ) Younis Khan 5343 ( 3.55 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3313 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9241 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 10611 ( 7.05 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1131 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2054 ( 1.37 % )

Like this: Like Loading...