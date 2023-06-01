Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the new rising star of Pakistan cricket, said he is already bowling at speeds of 155 kph but wants to get quicker.

The 20-year-old was one of the standout performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

While his bowling speed would already put him among the fastest bowlers in the country, Ihsanullah reiterated that can get even faster and be even more lethal.

“I have bowled at a speed of 155 kph,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following PSL 8, the Matta native made his international debut and has featured in four T20Is, where he has taken six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He has also played one ODI but went wicketless.

