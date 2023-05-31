Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal said Babar Azam is doing more advertisements than Shoaib Akhtar even though he criticised the Pakistan captain for his speaking abilities.

Akhtar had said that Azam “hasn’t become the biggest brand in Pakistan” since he lacks the communication skills to do so.

However, Akmal noted that his 28-year-old cousin is beating the Rawalpindi Express when it comes to the number of adverts he has starred in.

“In fact, the number of ads he is doing right now is no match to what Shoaib Akhtar does,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s last assignment for Pakistan was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

He played a pivotal role in leading his side to victory as he made 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Want to stay in the Pakistan team, 152 kph speedster fears being axed so soon

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48693 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 304657 ( 75.93 % ) Steve Smith 6936 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8772 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 60 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 14036 ( 3.5 % ) Joe Root 3084 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2892 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1288 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2694 ( 0.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1318 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3564 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 796 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2435 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...