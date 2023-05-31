Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Kamran Akmal said Babar Azam is doing more advertisements than Shoaib Akhtar even though he criticised the Pakistan captain for his speaking abilities.
Akhtar had said that Azam “hasn’t become the biggest brand in Pakistan” since he lacks the communication skills to do so.
However, Akmal noted that his 28-year-old cousin is beating the Rawalpindi Express when it comes to the number of adverts he has starred in.
“In fact, the number of ads he is doing right now is no match to what Shoaib Akhtar does,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam’s last assignment for Pakistan was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.
He played a pivotal role in leading his side to victory as he made 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.
