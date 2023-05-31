Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, Pakistan’s newest pace sensation, said he wants to stay in the national team for as long as he can and doesn’t want to be axed in the near future.

He was given the opportunity to make his international debut in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in March 2023 before playing one more T20I against New Zealand, along with an ODI.

The 20-year-old has taken six wickets in the four T20Is he has played at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

Ihsanullah went wicketless in his ODI debut.

Knowing he faces immense competition from the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Ihsanullah acknowledged he has to be at his best in order to continue getting picked by the selectors.

“I want to be in the national team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hailing from Matta, a town in Swat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the talented youngster enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Absolutely battered us, Sarfaraz Ahmed on powerful Pakistan big man with plenty of high-scoring shots

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 858 ( 67.08 % ) He is ok! 295 ( 23.06 % ) He is overrated! 126 ( 9.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...