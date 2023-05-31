Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam said he really likes Pakistan batsman Saim Ayub due to the fact that he put in the effort to improve his batting technique over the past 12 months.

Ayub was one of the stars in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he lit up the tournament with a number of memorable performances.

The 21-year-old, who played together with Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi, accumulated 341 runs, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He was subsequently selected for Pakistan in their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“What I liked about him is that he has improved his batting technique compared to his previous year’s performance,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan captain recently led the men in green in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, during which he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 207 ( 54.19 % ) He is ok! 112 ( 29.32 % ) He is overrated! 63 ( 16.49 % )

