Imad Wasim has defended Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, saying he is not looking to cause trouble on purpose.

His comments come after Amir was heavily criticised for his actions during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), during which he sparked altercations with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, emerging batsman Hassan Nawaz and England all-rounder Tom Curran.

Many former cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, were less than impressed with the 31-year-old’s antics, but Imad, who captained the Karachi Kings and played alongside Amir, believes everything that occurred happened in the heat of the moment.

“I don’t think he does anything intentionally, it happens in heated moments,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir finished PSL 8 with nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

