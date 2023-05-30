Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the 37-year-old fast bowler, said he will definitely play in the 2023 50-over World Cup if it is his fate to do so.

The senior cricketer recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 10 wickets in 11 games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.

Wahab will face stiff competition to get into Pakistan’s World Cup squad as he will compete against the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Ihsanullah and Hasan Ali.

“If it is in my fate, then I will definitely play [in the] 2023 World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 2023 World Cup will be held in India from October to November.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Want to beat Umran Malik, Pakistan fast bowler determined to bowl faster than 157 kph

What are your thoughts on Wahab Riaz? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Wahab Riaz? He is really good! 22 ( 30.14 % ) He is ok! 25 ( 34.25 % ) He is overrated! 26 ( 35.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...