Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi, the iconic power-hitter, has questioned whether left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir can look Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the eye after their altercation during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir, who was playing for the Karachi Kings, lost his cool when bowling to Azam, who captained the Peshawar Zalmi, and threw the ball back at him.

While the ball didn’t hit the Pakistan skipper, Afridi noted that if Amir plans to come out of retirement and play for Pakistan again, he will have to play under the leadership of Azam.

“If you want to play for Pakistan, you have to play alongside Babar only. Will you be able to look at him in the eye?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir, who retired from international cricket in December 2020, took nine wickets in seven PSL matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Not causing trouble on purpose, Imad Wasim defends Pakistan player’s angry outbursts

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 2105 ( 60.54 % ) No! 1372 ( 39.46 % )

Like this: Like Loading...