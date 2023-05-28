Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
David Miller, the South Africa big-hitting batsman, believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a better cover drive than India superstar Virat Kohli.
Azam and Kohli’s cover drives have been compared for quite some time, with many people also putting the two players head to head and weighing up who is better.
Miller, on this occasion, only had to judge who had the better cover drive. Despite both players playing the shot beautifully, he chose the Pakistan batting sensation.
“I’ll probably go Babar,” he told ESPNcricinfo.
Azam was recently in action for Pakistan during their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.
The 28-year-old played an instrumental role in leading his side to victory as he accumulated 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.
