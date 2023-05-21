Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi has told Mohammad Amir to show some respect after the left-arm fast bowler was disrespectful to Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

This all started before this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) when Amir said bowling to Azam was the same as bowling to a tailender.

His comments didn’t go down well and Afridi is the latest cricketer to call out the 31-year-old.

“If we won’t respect him as captain, who else will?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In PSL 8, Amir played for the Karachi Kings, while Afridi captained the Lahore Qalandars, who won their second consecutive title. Azam, meanwhile, led the Peshawar Zalmi after being traded to the team from the Kings.

Most recently, Afridi and Azam played in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Afridi finished with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50. Azam participated in all five games and accumulated 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

