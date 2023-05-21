Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the left-arm pace bowler, said every team Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays against calls him “King”.

Azam has cemented a massive reputation for himself as one of the elite run-scorers in the game today.

Since the 28-year-old is single-handedly able to win matches for Pakistan, everyone knows how dangerous he is and the importance of getting him out early.

“If you go to any place and if Babar is playing against any team, they will refer to Babar Azam as ‘King’,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam accumulated 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

As for Afridi, he claimed eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50 as the men in green won the series 4-1.

