Colin Munro, the New Zealand batsman, has questioned why big-hitting powerhouse Azam Khan is not in the Pakistan team.

His comments come after Azam had a strong campaign for Islamabad United in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 24-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, smashed 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Munro described the wicketkeeper-batsman as “amazing” and reiterated that the Pakistan selectors should select him to play for the men in green.

“Azam is amazing. I don’t know why he is not in the Pakistan team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

To date, Azam has played five T20Is, where he has scored seven runs at an average of 2.33 and a strike-rate of 53.84.

