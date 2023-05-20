Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Yasir Shah has scolded Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir for the remarks he made about captain Babar Azam ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir, who played for the Karachi Kings in the tournament, had indicated that bowling to Azam, who captained the Peshawar Zalmi after being traded to the team from the Kings, was no different than bowling to a tailender.

Yasir was less than impressed with the 31-year-old’s comments as it was deemed to be disrespectful.

“If you give such statements right before the match… (it isn’t good),” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led the Pakistan team in their white-ball series against New Zealand, which consisted of five T20Is and five ODIs.

The 28-year-old scored 130 runs in the five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs in the five ODIs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

