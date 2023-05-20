Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shadab Khan said the trio of Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zameer and Mubasir Khan can all become “stars of Pakistan in the future”.

All three of them played for Islamabad United in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the team Shadab captained.

Nawaz scored 28 runs in three matches at an average of 9.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

Zameer went wicketless in the one match he played, while Mubasir made 13 runs in seven matches at an average of 4.33 and a strike-rate of 72.22. He also took one wicket at an average of 81 and an economy rate of 10.12.

Despite none of them putting up any noteworthy performances in PSL 8, Shadab still sees a lot of promise in them.

“We have exciting emerging players like Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zameer, and Mubasir Khan, who can be stars of Pakistan in the future,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab recently represented Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand and picked up three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

He then snapped up three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

