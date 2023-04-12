Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram said removing Babar Azam as Pakistan captain will do no good.

Azam has been heavily criticised for his leadership skills, especially as Pakistan have failed to get the results expected of them lately.

But, Wasim has leapt to the defence of the 28-year-old, saying he needs support and encouragement right now.

“We have to support our captain. (I’m saying this because) I’ve played under 7 captains. If our captain is inexperienced right now, removing him won’t do any good. But supporting him will,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead the men in green in their limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

