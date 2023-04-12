Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Shadab Khan is not a good candidate to be Pakistan captain as he doesn’t play often enough.

His comments come amidst growing pressure on current skipper Babar Azam, who many feel isn’t the right man to be leading the national team.

Defending the 28-year-old, Latif questioned how Shadab can even be in the captaincy discussion when he misses numerous matches.

“How much does Shadab (Khan) play?” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab recently captained Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which the men in green lost 2-1.

In those three games, the 24-year-old took three wickets at an average of 17.33 and scored 72 runs at an average of 24.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will get underway on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

