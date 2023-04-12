Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan need to think carefully before deciding whether to remove Babar Azam as captain.

There has been talk of stripping the 28-year-old of the leadership role or adopting a split captaincy model.

While no action has been taken, Misbah noted that this is not a small decision as it can have a major impact on the team if it is not handled correctly.

“Be it a captain or any other player, we should examine things first and should not make a decision just by creating a narrative or applying pressure. No matter who the captain is, a change should only be made after assessing things thoroughly,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Get rid of the fear, Shahid Afridi says this is the key to Pakistan playing good cricket

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 3840 ( 77.34 % ) No! 1125 ( 22.66 % )

Like this: Like Loading...