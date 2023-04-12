Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi said the key to Pakistan playing good cricket is through the players eliminating fear from their hearts.

He noted that by playing a fearless brand of cricket, it will allow the men in green to put the opposition under pressure.

The former interim chief selector pointed out that captain Babar Azam and his side should start adopting such a mindset and implementing it when they play on home soil.

By doing this, they will automatically take this approach when they tour other countries.

“We want to remove fear from the hearts of players. In order to play good cricket in other countries, we have to prepare here,” he said in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and comprise five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

