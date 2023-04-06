Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Wahab Riaz has questioned why former chief selector Mohammad Wasim continuously overlooked all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim.

He noted that the duo performed well in the 2021 T20 World Cup, but saw their opportunities dry up after the tournament.

Bashing Wasim as a “laptop chief selector”, Wahab asked whether Wasim even took notice of their performances.

“Shoaib and Imad performed well in T20 World Cup 2021. Why their performance didn’t come on his laptop?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently featured for Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

As for Malik, he hasn’t played international cricket since November 2021.

Pakistan will now play a white-ball series against New Zealand, which will consist of five T20Is and five ODIs and begin on April 14.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I’ve got 24 hundreds in my last 48 innings, Pakistan opener wants to come back to the national team

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 355 ( 75.53 % ) No! 115 ( 24.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...