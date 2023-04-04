Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has slammed Mohammad Wasim, saying he was nothing more than a “laptop chief selector”.

Continuing his attack, the 37-year-old also blasted Wasim for his poor selection decisions.

A lot of Wahab’s criticism stems from the fact that Wasim overlooked experienced senior cricketers in favour of giving chances to younger players.

“Laptop chief selector [Wasim] did the poor selection,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab hasn’t played for Pakistan since December 2020, but did feature in the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 10 wickets in 11 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.

The Pakistan team will be back in action on April 14 as they will play five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand.

