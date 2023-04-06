Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Khurram Manzoor said he has scored 24 centuries in his last 48 innings as he seeks a comeback to the national team.

He added that he has done very well in T20 cricket as he has the most hundreds among openers in the National T20 Cup.

The 36-year-old has been a consistent performer at the domestic level, but has failed to earn a recall to the national team. In fact, his last match for the men in green came all the way back in March 2016.

“I have 24 hundreds in [my] last 48 innings, I have scored the most hundreds as an opener in [the] National T20 [Cup],” Manzoor was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished playing three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah and lost the series 2-1.

Their next assignment will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand from April to May.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

