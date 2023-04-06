Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Shaheen Shah Afridi can’t replace Babar Azam as Pakistan captain since he is susceptible to injuries.

Afridi suffered back-to-back knee injuries last year that kept him out of action for a few months.

However, the 23-year-old returned to lead the Lahore Qalandars to their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in this year’s tournament.

Despite this, Latif has called for Azam to continue captaining Pakistan in all three formats.

“Shaheen (Afridi) is out [because] of injury as well,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Both Azam and Afridi were rested for Pakistan’s recent three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which the men in green lost 2-1.

They will now play five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand, with the series to start on April 14.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Did their performances not come up on your laptop, Wahab Riaz questions Mohammad Wasim over non-selection of two top performers for Pakistan

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 3371 ( 76.89 % ) No! 1013 ( 23.11 % )

Like this: Like Loading...