Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he told captain Babar Azam numerous times to improve his sweep shot.

Despite advising him to do so, he pointed out that the 28-year-old has still not mastered the stroke, which is why he “doesn’t have this in his armoury”.

In Misbah’s eyes, the fact that Azam still hasn’t taken the initiative to work on his sweep shot is unacceptable.

“I have said this many a times that you need to develop your sweep. Today, he could have played the ball sweeping but he doesn’t have this in his armoury,” the ex-captain said on A Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Azam is now leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He scored 68 and 9 in his first two games against the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans respectively.

Next up for the Zalmi will be a clash against the Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8:Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

