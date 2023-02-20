Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said India left-arm pace bowler Arshdeep Singh is world-class just like Wasim Akram.

Wasim is arguably the best left-arm seamer to have played the game as he bowled with serious pace and could make the ball move a large distance.

With Arshdeep sharing many of the same traits the Sultan of Swing had, Ajmal acknowledged that the 24-year-old is something special.

“You have seen Wasim Akram. He is a world-class bowler. Arshdeep bowled brilliantly,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Ajmal is currently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is Islamabad United’s assistant coach.

The team enjoyed a strong start to PSL 8 as they beat the Karachi Kings by four wickets in their first match.

Next up for Islamabad United was a match-up against the Multan Sultans, who they lost to by 52 runs.

Their next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi on February 23.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: How many times must I tell you, Misbah-ul-Haq on one shot Pakistan captain Babar Azam can’t play

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 284 ( 10.77 % ) Karachi Kings 281 ( 10.65 % ) Lahore Qalandars 816 ( 30.93 % ) Multan Sultans 357 ( 13.53 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 614 ( 23.28 % ) Quetta Gladiators 286 ( 10.84 % )

Like this: Like Loading...