Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has slammed aggressive power-hitter Mohammad Haris, saying he needs to have some sense when batting.

While showing intent is one thing, Amir pointed out that the 21-year-old needs to learn how to control it as he can’t attack every ball.

Haris had an impressive showing in the 2022 T20 World Cup as he smashed 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

Despite being one of the young future stars of Pakistan cricket, Amir called on Haris to use his brain and not play so recklessly.

“We talked about Haris and his intent. But along with intent, you also need to have sense,” he said on News 24 HD as quoted by NDTV.

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Haris is playing for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In the four matches he has played, Amir has taken four wickets at an average of 26.75 and an economy rate of 7.64.

As for Haris, he has made scores of 10 and 40 in the Zalmi’s first two games against the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

The Zalmi will be in action on Monday when they take on the Quetta Gladiators, while the Kings’ next game will be against the Sultans on February 22.

