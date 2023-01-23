Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Irfan has urged people to stop making sweeping statements that the men in green won’t travel to India to play in the 2023 World Cup.

Political hostility between both countries still remains high and it has resulted in a flare-up of tensions.

Recently, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, made it abundantly clear that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

In response, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said Pakistan would consider withdrawing from the 2023 World Cup should this happens.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

With there being a chance that Pakistan won’t feature in the 50-over World Cup this year, Irfan has called for politics and sports to be kept separate as everyone wants to see Pakistan take on India since it is the most highly-anticipated match.

“I have said it before too. Players should be kept away from politics. Pakistan should go to India and India should come to Pakistan to play. It increases love between people from both countries,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Cricket should be separate from politics. Don’t go with statements that Pakistan won’t come to India, let the board decide it.”

