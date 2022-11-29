Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has warned India that if they withdraw from the 2023 Asia Cup, the men in green will pull out of the 2023 World Cup.
Next year’s Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, while the 50-over World Cup will be hosted by India.
With there being a real possibility that India won’t travel to Pakistan, Ramiz reiterated that there will be severe repercussions.
“Who will watch the World Cup in India without Pakistan?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We are very clear, if they don’t come to play [the] Asia Cup here, we won’t go there for [the] World Cup,”
Pakistan will now be focusing their attention on a three-Test series against England, which begins on December 1.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
