Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan have found “a little gem” in powerful batsman Mohammad Haris.

His comments come after Haris put his power-hitting on show in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he was given the chance to shine after Fakhar Zaman got injured.

Haris walloped 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

The 21-year-old impressed a lot of people with his batting, including Hussain, who feels he has that explosiveness that Pakistan need in their batting line-up.

“Pakistan have found a little gem here in the form of 21-year-old Mohammad Haris. Once Fakhar Zaman was injured & out the squad, they needed someone a bit more explosive after the openers & Haris has been just that man,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Next up for Haris will be the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 8 will run from February 13 to March 19 and be played in four Pakistan cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Zalmi will kickstart their campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 14 in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and James Neesham

