Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed definitely doesn’t struggle against fast bowling, Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said while backing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise’s captain.

Sarfaraz got the opportunity to play in the two-Test series against New Zealand recently as he was inserted into the playing XI ahead of regular wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Having been gifted an opportunity to potentially revive his international career, the 35-year-old took it with both hands and showed everyone that he is still capable of dominating at the highest level.

In the two Tests against New Zealand, Sarfaraz was unstoppable with the bat as he amassed 335 runs, which included a career-best innings of 118 to go with three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

With New Zealand’s pace attack including captain Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry, Nadeem said Sarfaraz showed that he is more than capable of playing against top-notch fast bowling, whereas other batsmen have struggled.

“Look, how our team was struggling against pace while Sarfaraz uses the pace and I am well aware of it,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

The Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while Pakistan lost the three-match ODI series that followed 2-1.

Sarfaraz will now play in the PSL, which will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill and Omair Bin Yousuf

