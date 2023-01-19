Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Quetta Gladiators bowling coach Umar Gul said he sees a genuine improvement in Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah.

He noted that Naseem has developed his game a lot and continues to get better every day.

“He is improving day by day,” Gul was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Naseem recently played for Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green lost 2-1.

In the two matches he featured in, he picked up eight wickets at an average of 14.37.

Prior to the ODIs, he featured in one out of the two Tests played and picked up four wickets.

Naseem will now represent the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is set to be held from February 13 to March 19.

The talented teenager did well in last year’s tournament as he finished with 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.85.

All the matches in PSL 8 are scheduled to be hosted in five Pakistan cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

