Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said middle order batsman Saud Shakeel has always fascinated him.

Shakeel is coming off a fantastic performance in the two-Test series against New Zealand, where he provided a lot of stability in the middle order, which is something the national team has been missing.

In the two matches he played, the 27-year-old scored 234 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 117.

“Saud Shakeel always fascinated me with the bat,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

READ MORE: Mohammad Yousuf sees Saud Shakeel becoming a big star for Pakistan

Despite having starred in the Test series, which concluded as a 0-0 draw, Shakeel was not picked for the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan lost 2-1.

He also isn’t part of any team for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to take place from February 13 to March 19.

All the matches in PSL 8 are set to be held in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Madness for my country, 160 kph Pakistan pace demon says people’s jaws would drop even if he bowled unfit

What are your thoughts on Saud Shakeel? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saud Shakeel? He is really good! 22 ( 78.57 % ) He is ok! 5 ( 17.86 % ) He is overrated! 1 ( 3.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...