Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said middle order batsman Saud Shakeel has always fascinated him.
Shakeel is coming off a fantastic performance in the two-Test series against New Zealand, where he provided a lot of stability in the middle order, which is something the national team has been missing.
In the two matches he played, the 27-year-old scored 234 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 117.
“Saud Shakeel always fascinated me with the bat,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Despite having starred in the Test series, which concluded as a 0-0 draw, Shakeel was not picked for the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan lost 2-1.
He also isn’t part of any team for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to take place from February 13 to March 19.
All the matches in PSL 8 are set to be held in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.
