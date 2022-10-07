Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said Naseem Shah is ticking all the right boxes as a fast bowler.

Naseem was initially a regular face in the Test squad, but he is now starting to be selected in limited overs cricket as well.

In the Asia Cup, the 19-year-old was in fantastic form as he claimed seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.71.

He also featured in the recent seven-match T20 series against England, where he went wicketless in the one game he played.

Naseem was ruled out for the rest of the series after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19.

Given how well he has been doing, Saqlain admitted that he has been really impressed with the way the teenager has been performing.

“Has marked all the check boxes being a fast bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing against New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series and started their campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh.

Pakistan have also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

