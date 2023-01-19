Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris is “a very talented player”.

Haris put his ball striking capabilities on display after being handed a chance to play for Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The 21-year-old blasted 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand.

While he only scored eight runs in the final against England, he made an immediate impact and left an unforgettable impression as he showcased just how good he can be.

“Haris is a very talented player,” Ramiz said on the PCB Fans Forum with Ramiz as quoted by A Sports.

Haris was not picked for the recent three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-1.

He will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), who will be captained by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after he was traded to them from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

PSL 8 is scheduled to be played from February 13 to March 19, with all the matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: What an improvement, Umar Gul admits Pakistan pace star is really getting better

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 1557 ( 35.59 % ) He is ok! 1409 ( 32.21 % ) He is overrated! 1409 ( 32.21 % )

Like this: Like Loading...