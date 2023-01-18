Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has “high expectations” of fast bowler Naseem Shah after he has produced a string of outstanding performances.

Naseem recently represented Pakistan in their home series against New Zealand.

He took four wickets in the one Test he played at an average of 28.50 and followed that up with eight wickets in two ODIs at an average of 14.37.

Having dominated with the ball, Masood now wants to see the 19-year-old reach that “world-class level” where the Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf sit.

“I want to see Naseem Shah perform on that world-class level and rub shoulders with Shaheen and Haris. I have high expectations from him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Meanwhile, Masood’s name has been in the news as a potential successor for Pakistan captain Babar Azam in ODIs.

There has been talk about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) splitting the captaincy, which Azam holds in all three formats right now.

The rumours of potentially having multiple captains for different formats have ramped up, especially after the men in green endured a dismal home season.

They were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England, while their two-Test series against New Zealand ended as a 0-0 draw. As for the three-match ODI series that followed, Pakistan lost 2-1.

Masood will now play for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Naseem will represent the Quetta Gladiators. Azam, meanwhile, will captain the Peshawar Zalmi and Afridi will lead the Lahore Qalandars.

PSL 8 is scheduled to be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

