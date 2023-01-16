Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said the way fast bowler Naseem Shah hits sixes, it’s like legendary power-hitter Shahid Afridi is back.

Shadab was referring to Naseem’s heroics in Pakistan’s Asia Cup match against Afghanistan last year when Naseem hammered back-to-back sixes in the final over to power the men in green to a thrilling one-wicket win.

Having been part of the match, Shadab admitted that it was like seeing Afridi back in action. It should be noted that the former captain, nicknamed Boom Boom, recently completed a short tenure as the interim chef selector.

“Naseem’s two sixes remind us of Shahid Afridi,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Naseem, who is 19 years old, recently featured in Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand and started off by taking four wickets in one Test at an average of 28.50.

He followed that up with eight wickets in two ODIs at an average of 14.37.

The Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while Pakistan lost the ODI series 2-1.

