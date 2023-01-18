Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Australia batsman Stuart Law believes that Babar Azam will likely captain Pakistan for the next 5 to 10 years.

Despite all the rumours of a split captaincy model being adopted, Law feels that there is no one good enough to replace the 28-year-old.

While players like Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood are likely to be considered, the 54-year-old feels Azam’s successor “has to be someone from outside the group”.

“It has to be someone from outside the group or someone next in line who’s sitting in the wings and gonna be a fantastic player but at the moment, the players that are there, Babar Azam is gonna take it for another five to ten years,” he said on BatBricks7 presents ‘Run ki Runneeti‘ on CricTracker.

The pressure has been piling on Azam after Pakistan’s poor results during their recently-concluded home season.

They were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England, while both their Tests against New Zealand finished as a draw. The men in green then played three ODIs against the Black Caps, but ended up losing 2-1.

Azam will now captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

He was traded to the Zalmi from the Karachi Kings in return for Pakistan big-hitter Haider Ali and all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

