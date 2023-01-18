Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said he never picked Mohammad Amir as the left-arm fast bowler never made himself available for selection.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the team management had deliberately been ignoring him when it came to selecting the team.

The 30-year-old had confirmed that he would consider coming out of retirement once former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis left their respective positions.

When that time came, there were rumours that Amir was thinking about playing for Pakistan again, but nothing ever materialised.

Now, Wasim has claimed that the former prodigy never explicitly confirmed that he was reversing his retirement decision in a bid to represent his country again.

“My work is to select from players who are available for selection. Unfortunately, Mohammad Amir never made himself available in my tenure,” he said on Hafiz Muhammad Imran’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently faced New Zealand on home soil, playing two Tests and three ODIs.

The Test series finished as a 0-0 draw, while the men in green lost the ODI series 2-1.

Amir is now set to play for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to be held from February 13 to March 19.

All the matches in PSL 8 will be hosted in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shan Masood has high expectations of Pakistan teen, hopes he reaches world-class level

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1360 ( 71.06 % ) No! 554 ( 28.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...