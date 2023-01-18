Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said legendary captain and all-rounder Imran Khan has the body language of a lion.

He noted that the former Pakistan Prime Minister also inspires a lot of cricketers as he led the men in green to World Cup glory in 1992.

Imran played 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69. He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

As for his ODI career, the 70-year-old scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41. He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

“When I played Under-16, they showed us a video of Imran Khan’s body language when he came for the toss (at the 1992 World Cup final). Then you can see, oh man, when you see him, you get motivation. You see his body language and he’s like a lion,” Shadab told Sky Sports as quoted by Cricwick.

READ MORE: Sarfraz Nawaz says Imran Khan got into the Pakistan team due to his connections

The 24-year-old missed Pakistan’s recent home series against New Zealand, but is expected to be back for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will captain Islamabad United.

PSL 8 is scheduled to take place from February 13 to March 19, with the matches set to be held in five Pakistan cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shahid Afridi says Pakistan rising star Mohammad Haris can ‘mess with’ opposition bowlers, wants him batting at specific time

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28651 ( 19.26 % ) Waqar Younis 2931 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8665 ( 5.82 % ) Shahid Afridi 40972 ( 27.54 % ) Imran Khan 29262 ( 19.67 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3186 ( 2.14 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3224 ( 2.17 % ) Hanif Mohammad 547 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5306 ( 3.57 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3275 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9090 ( 6.11 % ) Saeed Anwar 10521 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1122 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2022 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...