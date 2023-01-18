Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batting consultant and team mentor Matthew Hayden heaped praise on up-and-coming batsman Mohammad Haris, saying he smashes every fast bowler in the nets.

Haris shot to fame in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he grabbed everyone’s attention with his power-hitting.

The 21-year-old was ruthless against every side he played against as he looked to take on every bowler and put the opposition under pressure.

He hammered 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Despite only making eight runs in the final against England, Haris had already made a name for himself and developed a reputation for being one of the young guns in Pakistan to watch out for.

Hayden knew what Haris could do going into the T20 World Cup and applauded him for playing his natural game and not holding back at all.

“I also want to mention Haris as well. He faces every fast bowler in the nets and smashes them,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Even though there was plenty of hype around Haris during the ICC event, he hasn’t represented the men in green since then.

In the time that has passed, Pakistan played a three-Test series against England, which they lost 3-0.

They also faced New Zealand in two Tests, both of which ended as draws, and in a three-match ODI series, which the Black Caps won 2-1.

Haris is now set to play for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to take place from February 13 to March 19.

All the matches in PSL 8 will take place in five Pakistan cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

