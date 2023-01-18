Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former interim chief selector Shahid Afridi wants big-hitting batsman Mohammad Haris batting in the powerplay as he believes the 21-year-old can “mess with any bowler’s line and length”.

Afridi’s backing for Haris comes after the power-hitting youngster showed off his diverse arsenal of shots during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Having been given the opportunity many would crave for, he didn’t let it go to waste as he smacked 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand.

In the final against England, he made eight runs.

“He can utilise the powerplay and mess with any bowler’s line and length,” Afridi, a renowned big-hitter himself, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Despite showing so much promise during the T20 World Cup, Haris hasn’t played for Pakistan since then.

The men in green were recently in action against New Zealand, playing two Tests and three ODIs.

Both Tests ended as a draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

Haris will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held in Pakistan from February 13 to March 19.

All the matches during PSL 8 are scheduled to take place in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 1506 ( 34.94 % ) He is ok! 1400 ( 32.48 % ) He is overrated! 1404 ( 32.58 % )

