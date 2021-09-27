Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz believes that legendary captain Imran Khan initially got into the national team “due to his connections”.
Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.
He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.
In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.
He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.
“I always felt that Imran Khan initially came into the Pakistan team in 1971 due to his connections within Pakistan cricket rather than on merit,” Sarfraz told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.
I remember watching his first over for Pakistan which was an 11-ball over and thinking what on earth is going on and why has this guy been selected.
“But then when he came back to the Pakistan team in 1974, he was a different cricketer. He was mature, he had been working very hard on all areas of his game and you could tell straight away that he was a different cricketer to the raw bowler we saw 3 years earlier.”
