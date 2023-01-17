Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has identified a significant weakness in Mohammad Rizwan’s game.

He noted that the wicketkeeper-batsman has a tendency to score heavily on the on-side, which is something many other Pakistan cricketers have picked up on.

Knowing that opposing teams will also notice this, Moin, who coaches the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), called on the 30-year-old to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

If Rizwan fails to fix the problem, the former Pakistan captain is worried that he will be “trapped” as the opposition will exploit this weakness over and over again.

“Rizwan, on the other hand, plays on one side only and he needs to score on the other side as well or else he will be trapped,” Moin said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A Sports.

In the recent series against New Zealand, Rizwan was not picked in the playing XI for both Tests as Sarfaraz Ahmed was given an opportunity to make his comeback.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman took full advantage of that chance as he accumulated 335 runs, which included a career-best knock of 118 and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.

However, Rizwan did feature in the three-match ODI series that followed the Tests and amassed 189 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 91.

He will now captain the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

